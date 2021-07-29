Steve Nunez Penn Highlands

Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will hold a culinary arts information session from 5:30 to 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Somerset County Technology Center, 281 Technology Drive, Somerset.

Attendees will learn about the school’s new culinary programs, tour the center and see where the hands-on training takes place, and they can complete admissions applications on site.

For more information, contact the college’s Somerset Center at 814-443-2500 or visit www.pennhighlands.edu.

