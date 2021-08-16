More than $800,000 will be awarded to Pennsylvania Highlands Community College students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic for the upcoming fall semester.
These funds come from the American Rescue Plan and are designated for economic relief.
All enrolled for-credit students are eligible for the payments, although Federal Application for Free Student Aid is required to receive the money.
Additionally, students who show exceptional need based on their FASFA status will be prioritized.
