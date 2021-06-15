The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is set to distribute $1.8 million for direct student aid as part of the American Rescue Plan.
“Penn Highlands is here to help our student population, whether it is earning an associate degree or certificate, or just taking a few classes to upskill their current job,” President Steve Nunez said in a release.
“These COVID-19 relief funds are beneficial as they help our students overcome barriers caused by the pandemic, such as covering the cost of tuition and books, or other educational needs.”
The college will disperse the additional funds to enrolled students for the summer, fall and spring 2022 semesters.
All enrolled for-credit students are eligible for these payments and no Federal Application for Free Student Aid is required.
However, those that show exceptional need based on their application will be prioritized and special consideration will be awarded to Pell Grant eligible recipients in the overall formula, which will be calculated for each students.
The funding is designed to assist those who put off their education for a several reasons, such as loss of income or insufficient child care resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
To date, Penn Highlands has already awarded more than $880,000 to students impacted by the virus during the Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 semesters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.