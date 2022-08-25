JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Members of the Thomas Automotive team gathered alongside Pennsylvania Highlands Community College leaders in the car dealer showroom on Thursday to announce a new partnership between the two organizations.
Eligible team members at Thomas will now have the option to earn a business certificate from the college that could lead to additional certificates or an associate's degree in business management.
"It just makes total sense," company CEO Mark Thomas said.
The new pathway provides stackable credentials through credit classes offered at the school.
To earn the certificate, employees must complete six classes totaling 18 credits, all paid for by Thomas Automotive. There are six classes available to do so: principles of management; organizational communication; principles of accounting I; microcomputer applications; business math; and interpersonal communication.
Thomas Automotive has dedicated $15,000 annually to the program and will assist with costs for books and other school supplies as well.
"We are committed to showing employees that they have a clear path to meeting their personal goals," company President Stephanie Martz said.
For her, the initiative has a special meaning because she worked her way up from a staff accountant 25 years ago to her current position.
Martz said she wants other employees to know that through perseverance and self improvement they can make similar professional improvements.
Penn Highlands President Steve Nunez thanked Thomas Automotive for being innovative and working with his team to create new opportunities for the car dealer's staff.
"Thomas gets it," he said.
Nunez noted that investing in more highly educated workers is good for the entire business.
"We look forward to even bigger and greater things with Thomas Automotive in the future," he said.
Keith Kuckenbrod, Thomas talent resource manager, said the company recognized that the team members needed to grow professional and the Thomas leaders wanted to provide that opportunity for them.
"Hopefully we can attract and retain talent in our region," he said.
According to company officials, there are already around six employees interested in the certificate program, which will be available Oct. 17.
