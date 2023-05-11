JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Seven Pennsylvania Highlands Community College students were named to this year’s All-Pennsylvania Academic Team made up of 64 total students from 14 community colleges across the state.
Kylee Fabo, Adrianna Farrell, Emma Martz, Jeffrey Matevish, Brianna Pavkovich, Rebecca Perrone and Jessica Shockey were the honorees.
The list is compiled by the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges and recognizes high achieving college students that demonstrate intellectual rigor, leadership, service and academic excellence.
Students are selected based on a nomination and application process and this year’s scholars include 48 transfer pathway learners and 16 workforce pathway students.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.