Four students from the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College were named to the 27th annual All-Pennsylvania Academic Team.
Maddelyn Hoover, of Patton; Isabella Nagy, of Portage; Madison Piatak, of Portage; and Sydney Wells, of Indiana, were chosen based on their academic excellence and commitment to their colleges and communities.
These students join a group of 46 total outstanding community college transfer scholars and 15 exceptional workforce pathway scholars from around the state.
To qualify, transfer students must have completed at least 36 credits at a community college and achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher and workforce learners must have a minimum of 12 college-level credit hours at a community college and the same level of GPA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.