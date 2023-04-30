JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College has signed an articulation agreement with St. Francis University to allow accounting students to earn a bachelor’s degree through a “3+1 program path.”
The partnership replaced the previous “2+2” agreement between the two institutions.
Under this deal, students will complete three years of coursework at Penn Highlands before transferring to St. Francis for their final year.
Those who completed two years in the “2+2” framework will have the option to follow the new path.
For more information, visit www.pennhighlands.edu.
