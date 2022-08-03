The women’s softball program at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College has been named one of the academic teams of the year by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
This is the Lady Black Bears inaugural season, and they earned a GPA of 3.43 while competing in Region 20 of the NJCAA.
“These student-athletes thrived on and of the field,” college director of student activities and athletics Sue Burgh said in a statement. “Our players are strong, both mentally and physically. I couldn’t be prouder of our inaugural women’s softball season and coach Cory Shay for what they accomplished together during a difficult spring.
Team members include Lauryn Calhoun, Jamie Detwiler, Kirsten Emerick, Sarah Favreau, Karli Hanik, Maciah Holsopple, Amber Mangus, Tessa O’Keefe, Katie Peters, Julia Podrasky, Brailee Price, Sydney Sheredy and Madison Wirfel.
