JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is holding an admissions and athletics open house at its facilities at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. May 1.
During the event, visitors will be introduced to the school’s numerous offerings, from transfer options and academic programs to student life and athletics.
Additionally, prospective students will have the chance to win a 2023-24 tuition voucher good for a $250 discount when they complete a survey.
Open house locations include the Richland Township campus, 101 Community College Way; Somerset Center, 6024 Glades Pike, Suite 210; Blair Center, 5580 Goods Lane, Altoona; Ebensburg Center, 881 Hills Plaza Drive, Suite 450; and Huntingdon Center, 419 14th St.
For more information and to RSVP, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/openhouse or call 1-888-385-7325.
