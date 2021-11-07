Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will host an open house at all its facilities from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
During the event, visitors will learn about coursework, degree programs, transfer options and several other opportunities at the school.
There will also be information regarding campus life, clubs and activities.
Faculty and alumni will be on-hand to provide personal stories and prospective students will be eligible to win a 2022-23 tuition voucher if they complete a survey while in attendance.
To register, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/openhouse.
No walk-ins are permitted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.