JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although agreements have been signed and plans put in place for Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s culinary space on Main Street in downtown Johnstown, opening the location has proved to be more challenging.
“We’ve had some issues with electrical, plumbing and gas,” PHCC President Steve Nunez said.
He provided an update on the location, that the college will use in partnership with Greater Johnstown High School’s culinary program, at Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Board of Trustees meeting.
The plan to transform a location on the 400 block of Main Street was announced in February 2022.
A year later, everything was progressing accordingly, but the ribbon-cutting event in August had to be postponed because of setbacks.
However, on Aug. 9, kitchen equipment from ovens and smokers to broilers was moved into the building that was formerly a hookah bar.
Nunez said he’s worked with a project manager that was hired by building owner Mike Artim to make sure the work continues and the kitchen items are installed correctly.
He estimates the space to be open in the coming weeks.
Once up and running, Greater Johnstown culinary students can take part in a program similar to a dual-enrollment offering that will allow them to graduate with a certification and bank credits, while getting hands-on learning in the college’s restaurant facility.
Those credits can then be put toward an associate’s degree with additional training at Penn Highlands.
Plans are still being discussed with Greater Johnstown leaders regarding what students will do until the space is operational – high school classes start Aug. 24.
In other business, two exiting trustees were recognized for their service to the college.
Both James Foster and Tyson Cook’s three-year appointments are ending this month.
“It’s been an honor and a pleasure to serve Penn Highlands,” Foster said.
He’s been a trustee since October 2012, while Cook has served since June 2019.
Cook said he’s letting his term lapse because of time constraints, but was glad to be part of the group.
“I was happy to take on this challenge,” he said.
Jennifer Mitchell, superintendent of Huntingdon Area School District, was appointed to fill Foster’s Huntingdon County spot, and Lladel Lichty, Somerset County director of Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, will take over Cook’s Somerset County slot.
Nunez provided glowing recommendations for both.
“I’m excited,” Board of Trustees Chairman Greg Winger said. “I think we have two great new appointees.”
