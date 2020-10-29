Pennsylvania Highlands Community College has partnered with JARI to deliver new community workshops.
The seminars are funded through the Supporting Learning Communities grant program and are aimed at providing individuals with resources to access pre-employment and workforce training, according to a release from the college.
An upcoming workshop will focus on time management and take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 17 and 19.
That will be followed by a seminar on Zoom basics from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 8 and 10.
“We are excited to be the provider of these ongoing, timely and essential career readiness workshops for Cambria and Somerset County residents,” Dean of Career Services and Workforce Development Larry Brugh said in a release.
“The generosity of an anonymous donation made it possible for this grant program to offer this training at no cost to the participants.”
Two workshops have already taken place with one in September and the second in October.
The first discussed improving the level of professionalism amongst co-workers and communication skills, while the second looked at diversity in the workplace, allowing employees to let down their guards and build healthy business relationships.
“This grant program will help make a long-term impact on local individuals, families and the region’s economy,” director of Workforce Development at JARI Debi Balog said.
“Building up our current and future workforce, that’s the vision for this program.”
For details and to register, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/workshops.
Additional seminars are being developed for early 2021 and beyond, the release said.
