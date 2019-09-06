Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will hold an open house to showcase its services in downtown Johnstown from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at the college’s Central Park Center, 425 Main St.
Representatives from three areas of Penn Highlands will be on-hand to speak with prospective students about the benefits of attending college and Penn Highlands.
College representatives also will be available to help community members become aware of the academic programs that meet the needs of the diverse community and understand what the Keystone Education Yields Success (KEYS) program entails.
KEYS is a collaborative program between the PA Department of Human Services (DHS) and all Pennsylvania Community Colleges, and is designed to assist recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) attend community college and ensure the successful completion of the students’ courses.
In addition, there will be a walk-in Career Closet available for those in need of professional attire for interviews or job fairs. A limited supply of gently used professional wear will be on-hand at no cost. Options include dress shirts, blazers, jackets, pants, shoes, and more.
For more information, contact the college admissions office at 814-262-6446, career services office at 814-262-3850 or KEYS office at 814-262-6420.
