A local institution of higher learning has a new alma mater.
Gary Boast was recently named the winner of the Penn Highlands Alma Mater Competition as a part of the college’s 25th anniversary celebration.
Boast, the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s assistant vice president of institutional research and assessment, along with his son and family friend, wrote a school anthem he says reflects the passion and focus of the students and staff at Penn Highlands.
“I originally compiled a list of words that were basically what I would experience in meetings or in reading about the Penn Highlands experience,” Boast said. “We arranged them into lyrics as a group, hoping that they would be an updated take on the original alma mater.”
While alma maters tend to take on a more serious tone, Boast wanted the new piece to have a more modern feel – one that could be played on a variety of instruments.
“We were going for more happy and positive rather than formal,” Boast said. “We were aiming for something that would reflect the pride that we have in Penn Highlands, and we were looking for something that could be easily remembered and catchy.”
Members of the Penn Highlands community voted on two finalist submissions last spring, and unanimously voted for Boast’s submission to be adopted as the new alma mater.
“We are very happy that the students, faculty and staff all voted for it,” Boast said. “Hopefully it can become a part of the tradition at Penn Highlands.”
