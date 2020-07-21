Penn Highlands Community College announced on Tuesday that Matthew Bodenschatz will be the new director of recruiting and admissions, according to a release.
With more than 10 years of experience in admissions and higher education, Bodenschatz will lead the school’s efforts in development, planning and implementation of new student recruiting, such as procedures and admissions processes.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Pennsylvania Highlands Community College at such a crucial time in higher education,” Bodenschatz said in the release.
“I look forward to working with the great people in admissions and the college as a whole, while also building strong relationships throughout the communities we serve.”
Before joining the staff at Penn Highlands, he worked at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, where he was the director of graduate and continuing education admissions and coordinator of out-of-state admissions.
Bodenschatz served as assistant director of undergraduate admissions, associate director for transfer and adult admissions and admissions counselor during his time there as well.
