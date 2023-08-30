JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College has marked a new milestone for assisting local companies with workforce and economic development.
The school has reached its highest total for managing Workforce and Economic Development Network of Pennsylvania funding, with a total of $569,220 in grants available for the training of employees for 2022-23.
That total is split between $457,420 in WEDnetPA grant funds, and an additional $111,800 from the Governor’s Action Team – used to train employees at DelGrosso Foods in Tipton – to cover the Laurel Highlands and Southern Alleghenies regions of Pennsylvania.
Throughout the past year, more than 1,200 employees from 35 companies were trained with assistance from Penn Highlands – about 500 of which were in Cambria County, 470 in Blair County and 56 in Somerset County.
For more information, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/workforce-community/wednetpa.
