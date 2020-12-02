The marketing and communications team at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College has been awarded four medallion awards from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations.
Three out of four prizes focused on messaging and delivery methods used during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team took home a bronze in the categories of postcard and video shorts and silver in both television/video advertisement and social media or online marketing.
Since 2015 the department has won a total of 22 medallion and paragon awards.
