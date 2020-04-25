Penn Highlands Community College will be introducing two new online degree programs this fall, medical coding and billing and paralegal studies.
Steve Nunez, president of the college, said these new courses are designed to fill “high-demand positions” in the area and will set up students for “a financially stable future.”
With the medical coding and billing program, which is an associates degree, students will learn to create and use electronic medical records through a system for administrative, clinical and revenue capture.
The paralegal course is also an associates degree and in it students will be taught the philosophy and methodology of legal practice.
For more information, contact the Penn Highlands admission office by calling 1-888-385-7325 or email admissions@pennhighlands.edu.
