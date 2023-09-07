Angel Raehl has dreamed of being a police office her entire life and on Thursday that dream came true when she stood with the rest of the graduates from the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Police Academy inaugural class.
“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Raehl said.
She grew up with first responders in her family and her mother, Jennifer, said that growing up her daughter always liked enforcing the rules in the house and playing as a cop.
Jennifer Raehl joked that as a child her daughter also used to make sure she was obeying traffic laws from the back seat.
Watching Angel Raehl, 22, graduate with the other 10 cadets was a moment of joy for her and her husband.
“It’s really real now,” Jennifer Raehl said.
Angel Raehl has accepted conditional employment with Ferndale Borough Police as long as she passes her state certification Friday.
Thursday’s ceremony celebrating the 89th cadet class was held in the auditorium of Penn Highlands’ Richland campus where the police academy is now housed since its move from Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center in 2022.
“Tonight we celebrate their completion of a long and arduous training program,” academy Director Dennis Miller said.
He was one of several speakers that addressed the room full of family and friends along with former Ferndale police chief state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, who welcomed the class into the brotherhood of law enforcement.
He described the ceremony as a momentous occasion and advised the group to embrace new technology, strategies and community policing in their new careers, among other notes.
“Be leaders that inspire the next generation to join this noble profession,” Rigby said.
Angel Raehl, class valedictorian, said the 11-month course had a bit of a learning curve for cadets and instructors but together they all succeeded.
Fellow graduate Scott Berardinelli said the cadets accomplished a lot during their training and all worked hard.
He called the academy a great opportunity and has accepted conditional employment with the Blair County Sheriff’s office.
Berardinelli said he eventually wants to transition to federal law enforcement.
For mother Amy Hall, watching her son, Rodney, accept his certificate was a cause for celebration.
“I’m just proud of him,” she said.
The mother added that her son invested a lot of hours into accomplishing this goal.
“He put in a lot of hard work,” sister Amya Hall said.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer commended the group for pursuing police work during his keynote speech.
“Thank you for stepping up to the plate to serve our community,” he said.
Neugebauer also told them that they’re now part of a “team who’s sole purpose is to do the right thing – always.”
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
