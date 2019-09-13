Homecoming 2019 at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will kick off on Monday and continue throughout the week with various activities for students and employees.
Student clubs and organizations will host “Spirit Week” at each of the college’s five locations in Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon and Somerset counties.
Homecoming 2019 will culminate on Saturday with Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the Richland campus. The free event, which is open to the community, will offer family-friendly activities such as interactive inflatables, build-a-bear, and a picnic lunch beginning at noon in the Black Bear Cafe.
This year marks the college’s 25th anniversary. Celebratory events are scheduled to continue throughout the year at each of the college’s locations.
For more information about Homecoming 2019 or 25th anniversary events, visit www.pennhighlands.edu.
