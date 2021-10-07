For the first time in more than a decade, the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation is holding a gala at 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Casimir Cultural Center in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
"I'm just looking forward to a really good time for everyone to get together for a good cause," PHCC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Kathleen Morrell said.
The fundraiser hasn't been held for some time due to a different direction being taken for college fundraising.
It was set to return last spring to celebrate the school's 25th anniversary but had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morrell said the foundation is excited to be able to host the celebration this year and expects it to be different from previous galas.
She added that they want it to be a "fun, enjoyable and neat event."
Appetizers, a sit-down dinner and assortment of deserts will be provided by Asiago's Tuscan Italian Restaurant and there will be a cash bar.
Ticket prices are $50 for a college employee and $100 for an individual with discounts available for couples.
"I'm so happy this is happening," Morrell said.
Entertainment set for the evening includes Jazz in Your Face and a fire dancer.
Morrell also pointed out a historical scavenger hunt for unique artifacts preserved inside the center during renovation.
Guests will download the questions on their phones and have to take pictures of the answers.
A prize will be given to the winner.
The gala's theme is Scottish highlands semi-formal and the presenting sponsor is the Somerset Trust Co.
This year's celebration will be the inaugural private event for the Casimir Cultural Center, which Stella Property Development owns.
"We're really honored that they reached out to us – that they chose us for this," Stella co-owner Chad Pysher said.
Renovations on the former church began in 2015 and it's now ready to be used.
Pysher, who co-owns Stella with Steven Biter, said a lot of careful planning, budgeting and consideration went into the restoration.
"Everything we've done has been to preserve the building," he said.
Pysher is looking forward to the gala and the unveiling of the cultural center, especially the mural in the entrance that was done by Todd Stiffler of Public Art Johnstown.
"That's pretty exciting for us," he said.
Proceeds raised by this gala support student scholarships, campus improvements and development of innovative approaches to instruction.
For more information, to purchase tickets or make a donation, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/gala or call the Foundation at 814-262-6499.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.