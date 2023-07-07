Two Pennsylvania Highlands Community College faculty members have earned a promotion and a third has been granted tenure.
Wayde Simington, who’s been teaching full-time at the school since 2019, has advanced from instructor to assistant professor of mathematics.
His colleague Matthew Sisak moved from associate professor to professor of biological services after teaching at the college full-time since 2014.
Morgan Dugan, assistant professor of early childhood education, received tenure. She’s taught at Penn Highlands since 2018.
“The Penn Highlands’ faculty demonstrates their commitment to student success by working with students in and out of the classroom,” PHCC Vice President of academic affairs Cynthia Doherty said in a release. “They help students by creating an engaging classroom environment and support materials to help them navigate at Penn Highlands.”
According to the college, the three professors were highlighted because they’ve demonstrated “a commitment to excellence in teaching, advising, professional development and service to the college and community.”
