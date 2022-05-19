JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s Accelerated College Education (ACE) program has been re-accredited by the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP) team.
The ACE program allows high school students to earn college credits with a dual enrollment track.
Penn Highlands partners with 49 school districts throughout the state for this program and has helped more than 10,000 students each college credits throughout the past 10 years.
NACEP is the only accrediting organization in the country for these type of partnerships and its standards serve as a model of criteria for ensuring quality, according to the group.
To earn an accreditation through the enrollment partnerships, a concurrent program must “conduct a self-study, document how their programs adhere to NACEP’s sixteen standards, and undergo a rigorous peer-review process conducted by a team of representatives from NACEP accredited programs as well as the NACEP Accreditation Commission.”
The first accreditation lasts five years and the second lasts seven.
Penn Highlands is also accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
