Penn Highlands Community College is going to have a virtual commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday.
The event is going to be hosted on the school’s website, www.pennhighlands.edu/commencement, Facebook page and YoutTube channel.
Steve Nunez, Penn Highlands president, will kick off the ceremony with a speech to the graduating class of more than 350, and Student Senate President Sophie Sprankle will provide this year’s commencement address.
Graduates will be able to pick up their diploma, transcripts, honor cords, regalia and a congratulatory yard sign at all the college locations on Wednesday and Thursday via a drive-thru service.
Students will drive up to the front of the facility they attended, show their school identification and the items will be placed in the trunk or back seat of the vehicle.
