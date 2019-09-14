To commemorate Penn Highlands Community College's 25th anniversary, the school is planning to do 25 good deeds for the communities it calls home during the current academic year.
The latest service took place on Friday when representatives of the school switched out summer flowers – in boxes located throughout Johnstown's central business district where the college has a drop-in center – replacing them with chrysanthemums for the fall.
Other projects will be – or have been – done in Richland, Altoona, Ebensburg, Huntingdon and Somerset.
“Because we are a community college, we deal with so many different areas and so many different affiliations,” Dawn Thompson, Penn Highlands Community College's adjunct faculty coordinator, said. “They give so much to us as a college that we fill like it's only best to give back to the people within the community and the businesses within the community. They help us and they do partnerships with us. It's only right to give back.”
Penn Highlands volunteers worked on the flower planting project with the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, a nonprofit organization that promotes the central business district.
“They have an interest in becoming more involved in the central business district, so we're more than excited to welcome the staff, the students, faculty to become more involved,” DDJP President Melissa Radovanic said. “Obviously, with their presence here on Main Street that's an exciting piece of the downtown.”
