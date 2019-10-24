Students, faculty and the general public will be able to participate in job interviews for the next Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, trustees announced Wednesday while naming the three finalists.
All of those named are administrators at other colleges.
Trustees Chairman Greg Winger said they were selected from a pool of 67 applicants. The search began earlier this year when Walter Asonevich announced his retirement.
Last week, trustees suspended Asonevich in response to social media posts he made. Winger did not provide an update on Asonevich’s status.
Finalists for the president’s position are:
n Scott E. Behrens, vice president of teaching and learning at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville. He previously served as dean of academic affairs at Hillsborough Community College in Plant City, Florida. A graduate of Western Maryland College in Westminster, Behrens went on to earn a master’s degree from the University of Arizona in Tucson, and completed a doctorate educational psychology at the University of Florida in Gainesville.
n Ted A. Lewis, provost of Bluefield State College in Bluefield, West Virginia. He previously served as vice president of academic affairs/chief academic officer at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, Tennessee. After completing his bachelor’s degree at Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth, Lewis earned a master’s degree at the University of North Texas in Denton and a doctorate in higher education administration through the University of Texas at Austin’s community college leadership program.
n Steve C. Nunez, vice president of academics and student services at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Illinois, where he previously served as vice president of research, planning and information affairs.
Nunez completed an associates degree at Southwest Virginia Community College in Cedar Bluff, and a bachelor’s degree at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, where he also completed his master’s degree. He holds a doctorate in community college leadership from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan.
The three finalists will participate in open forums in November at the Penn Highlands Richland campus, 101 Community College Way.
There will be a brief introduction of each candidate, followed by a question-and-answer session. Feedback forms will be provided, collected and presented to the trustees for review.
Two sessions are scheduled for each candidate in room A144. The morning session from 11 a.m. to noon will be followed by a second session from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Behrens’ forums are scheduled Nov. 5; Lewis’ are scheduled Nov. 6; and Nunez’s are Nov. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.