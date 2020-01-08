Pennsylvania Highlands Community College students will be able to earn bachelor's degrees online through a New Hampshire school – and at a discounted rate – thanks to a new pact with Pennsylvania's statewide community colleges.
The deal, signed Wednesday, allows students from all of the state's 14 community colleges to transfer up to 90 credits to Southern New Hampshire University, a fast-growing 300-acre college in the Manchester area that has offered online degree programs since 2001.
According to the college's website, Southern New Hampshire has served more than 90,000 online annually in recent years, in addition to its 3,900-student campus.
“The mission of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is, in part, to provide affordable opportunities at gaining the knowledge and skills needed to be successful in today’s workforce," Pennsylvania Highlands President Steve Nunez said. "With even more jobs requiring some higher education, this articulation agreement with Southern New Hampshire University provides a great opportunity for students to earn a bachelor's degree after completing up to 90 credit hours at Penn Highlands."
Community colleges across the state, Pennsylvania Highlands included, have a list of transfer agreements with other colleges.
But Wednesday's agreement marks a first for the statewide association of colleges.
Rather than requiring students to enroll in specific programs or transfer to certain degree programs to accept any credits, they'll be able to transfer "seamlessly" into any program – with up to 90 credits counting toward that degree, officials said.
In doing so, they'll be able to take their online courses at a discounted rate, Southern New Hampshire University officials announced in a joint release with the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.
Southern New Hampshire will give students a 10% tuition reduction, charging students $864 per course – a fraction of the cost students pay at many other universities at a time costs continue to rise statewide.
As a cost comparison, 2019-2020 tuition for a student with more than 60 credits enrolled at Penn State University's "World Campus" would pay $1,851 for a three credit course, or $7,550 per semester for a full-time student, based on its website's tuition figures.
Nunez praised the Southern New Hampshire agreement for the convenience it offers.
"I am pleased that our students have been afforded this opportunity to conveniently earn a bachelor's degree at a reasonable price," Nunez said.
Statewide, Pennsylvania has set a goal of seeing 60% of its 25 to 64 population obtain post-secondary degrees or industrial recognized credentials by 2025.
"Through this new partnership, students will be able to continue on a transformational journey, which will not only impact their lives but also those of their families and communities," Southern New Hampshire's Vice President of Academic Programs Jennifer Batchelor said.
Pennsylvania Highlands currently offers transfer agreements with at least 35 other schools, including the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Penn State University and Saint Francis University. In most cases, they enable students to transfer to certain degree programs provided they meet benchmarks set by each school. A fraction of that total offer online degree opportunities.
Tuition rates vary depending on the college a student is transferring to.
"Thousands of articulation agreements are already in place with higher education partners here in Pennsylvania to help students realize their postsecondary achievement goals and we fully expect those longstanding partnerships to continue," said Elizabeth Bolden, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.
