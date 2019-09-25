Penn Highlands college tour

Tim Haberkorn (far right), Penn Highlands Community College assistant director of admissions, explains to prospective students what Penn Highlands has to offer them during an open house at the downtown Johnstown campus on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
LANGHAM[mdash] Cleo L. (Horner), 79, West Bolivar went to be with the Lord September 24, 2019, at St. Andrew's Village. Born July 25, 1940 in Robinson the daughter of the late Roy E. and Avonell (Mitchell) Horner. Survived by husband of 53 years Edward Langham. Children Jill Sherba and husba…
BARNES[mdash] Melanie Kim 51., of Johnstown, originally from Detroit, MI. Passed away September 23, 2019 at home. Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Home going Service 1 PM Friday at Jefferson Memorial Baptist Church, 325 William Penn Avenue, the Bishop Joseph McGauley, of…
HUGAR (VERBA)[mdash] Kathryn "Katy", 91. On September 23, 2019, Aunt Katy, went home to the Lord. She was born on the family farm in Vintondale, November 1, 1927, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Spis) Verba. Preceded in death by husband Lawence "Bingo" Hugar; parents; infant siblings; broth…
JOY[mdash] Sarah Jane, 93, of Conemaugh passed away September 23, 2019. Born June 5, 1926 in Camden, SC daughter of James and Ella (Brown) Wheeler. Preceded in death by parents, husband Daniel, brothers and sisters Henry Wheeler, Lottie Pickett, Charlie, Welton, Eugene, John and Lou Ella Der…
