Pennsylvania Highlands Community College has approved the purchase of the 101 Community College Way campus from Richland School District after leasing the property for nearly 15 years.
The institutions struck a deal after roughly a year of formal negotiations, four years of informal conversations and passed unanimous motions during board meetings Tuesday.
Penn Highlands will pay Richland $6 million for the main building and roughly 15 acres of property.
That’s a value determined by an appraisal commissioned by the district and permitted by the state’s school code because the land and facility are going to a community college.
The additional land is expected to allow the school to expand the facility and incorporate any future programming if needed.
“It’s very, very exciting,” college President Steve Nunez. “For a college that started with no walls, we’ve come a long way in 26 years.”
Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley added that this “ensures” the college continues as a “trusted neighbor, educational partner, and as an economic engine not only for our district, but for the entire region.”
“We want to be part of Richland and Johnstown for a long time,” Nunez said.
Proceeds from the sale will be invested in order to make funds available for school district’s future capital endeavors.
“These future projects will benefit the Richland community for many years to come,” Richland school board President Ray McCombie said.
Under the terms of the agreement, Penn Highlands will take over the East Hills Recreation lease agreement and should the college ever decide to sell the former high school, the district has the right of first refusal and can repurchase the property through an appraisal process.
Additionally, there are restrictions written into the deed that “ensure the building cannot be used for a charter school, cyber school, drug and/or alcohol rehabilitation center, juvenile center, jail and/or prison, any pornographic use, bar or restaurant in order to protect our neighbors and our educational mission,” according to a fact sheet from the college. “A restaurant is only permissible if it serves an academic purpose and/or is used primarily to feed students and college employees.”
“The board of trustees is pleased to announce our plans to purchase the Richland Campus facility,” Penn Highlands Board of Trustees Chairman Greg Winger said in a release. “This purchase strengthens our 25-plus year commitment to better serve our students, staff, and various community stakeholders. It provides for long-term stability and continued growth in programs and services to meet the on-going educational and technical needs of the greater Johnstown and Cambria County areas.”
Moving forward, the established partnership between the educational entities, such as reciprocal parking, access agreements and dual enrollment classes, will continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.