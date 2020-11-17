Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is launching its own co-ed eSports program in January, according to a release from the school.
The Black Bear gaming team will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association eSports and every semester the group will have the opportunity to contend for collegiate national titles and other honors.
"The major benefit of eSports is that it will bring together students who have a shared passion in something that they may not have realized before," Director of Student Activities and Athletics Sue Brugh said. "Our student-athlete gamers will have to communicate in new ways as they work out strategies and resolve conflicts on various gaming platforms."
Members of the gaming team will follow a "play anywhere using your own device" model.
By doing so, student-athletes will have access to "top titles" such as Overwatch, League of Legends, Super Smash Brothers, Fortnite, FIFA 20, Rocket League and more.
For more information or to join team, contact the Penn Highlands student activities department at 814-262-6463 or email studentsactivities@pennhighlands.edu.
