JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Multiple student athletes from Pennsylvania Highlands Community College have been recognized for their dedication to both sports and academia by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Madison Bender, Jenna Serafin, Tatum Coyle, Julia Podrasky, Emily Bittner, Kylee Fabo, Maciah Holsopple, Madison Wirfel and Joziah Wyatt-Taylor were all honored.
Student-athletes who recorded a 4.0 GPA were named to the first team, while second-team members were those with a GPA between 3.8 and 3.99, and third team had between 3.6 and 3.79.
The school’s softball and volleyball teams were also recognized because of their combined more than 3.0 GPAs.
Penn Highlands’ softball team was named an NJCAA Academic Team of the Year for the second time as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.