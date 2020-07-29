Penn Highlands Community College announced on Wednesday that Robert Farinelli is the new vice president of academic affairs, according to a release.
Farinelli will lead all full-time faculty, adjunct faculty and academic staff in his new position and be responsible for advocating for program and curricular development while creating a quality and innovative atmosphere.
“I’m excited to continue my career at Penn Highlands Community College and make a difference in the lives of those in Southwestern Pennsylvania,” Farinelli said in the release.
With more than 30 years of experience in higher education, Farinelli previously taught math at the Community College of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh and worked as dean of academic affairs and student services at Three Rivers Community College in Norwich, Connecticut.
He’s also served as the associate vice president for academic affairs; science, technology, engineering and mathematics director; and division chair of the mathematics, physics and engineering at the College of Southern Maryland.
