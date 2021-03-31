Golf and women's softball have been added to the athletic offerings at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and will be available this fall.
To showcase these new additions and highlight current options, the school is holding an open house event from 1 to 3 p.m. on April 11.
Attendees will get to meet with coaches, assistants, the director of student activities and athletics, college athletes and members of the admissions office.
In addition to the open house, presentations regarding admissions and financial aid will be held.
Registration for the event is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
To learn more or RSVP, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/events, or contact the admissions office at 814-262-6400 or admissions@pennhighlands.edu.
With these new choices, the school will now have a total of seven athletic options, including men's basketball, eSports, cross country, bowling and women's volleyball.
Penn Highlands is a chartered member of the National Junior College Athletic Association and competes in Region XX and is part of the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference.
