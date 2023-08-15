JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Expanding a partnership between the two, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College has added six articulation agreements with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Eberly College of Business.
These pathways will allow students who earn an associate of science in business administration from Penn Highlands the opportunity to transfer up to 75 credits toward one of six business-related bachelor's degrees at IUP.
Majors include management, supply chain management, marketing, human resource management, accounting and a double-major with human resource management and management.
The updated partnership raises the college's articulation agreements with 12 four-year colleges and universities across the start to 135.
For more information, visit www.pennhighlands.edu.
