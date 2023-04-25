CRESSON, Pa. – Ryan Pierce, principal in charge at Core Architects Inc., stood in front of a packed cafeteria at Penn Cambria High School on Tuesday to discuss the district's future in regard to facilities.
In this preliminary conversation, nothing was off the table, from lacking amenities and consolidation of buildings to tax increases and priority on athletics and other pursuits.
"What we want to hear from you is what you envision the district to be and what do you want done with this process," Pierce told the group of parents and community members.
Tuesday's meeting was the second in a three-phase plan that started late last year when the Penn Cambria School Board hired Core to do a feasibility study.
This section is the "Visioning" portion of the firm's work in which they determine what the stakeholders want to see in a project, whatever that may be: renovations, new construction, additions or other upgrades.
Core has completed an existing conditions evaluation already that in part determined Penn Cambria's buildings – the pre-primary, primary, intermediate, middle and high schools – were under capacity, had too many transitions, exhibited inefficient use of education resources and had redundant administrative resources required.
Additionally, all structures require updating systems and finishes, although the overall maintenance and quality is good.
On Tuesday, Pierce walked the guests through a series of questions throughout the course of 2 1/2 hours to determine what they considered important and evaluate their perception of their schools.
Those topics included what improvements needed to be done, Penn Cambria's guiding philosophies, stakeholders' role in the district, quality of life, what they'd like to see remain, what could change and several other subjects.
Additional topics he covered were the concept of a high school consisting of seventh through 12th grades – which the audience wasn't totally against as long as the younger and older students were separated – safety improvements that can be done, such as reinforcing entrances, and the community's comfort level of a tax increase – the group was mixed but understood the millage hike to be an investment in the community.
Joseph Falger, a parent with one student in Penn Cambria, said he attended the gathering to get an idea of what educational leaders were planning for the district's future.
"I think it's a great starting point to move forward to involve all community stakeholders and shape the direction," he said.
Lisa Wisniewski, who has two school-age children in the district, attended not just as a parent but as a professor at St. Francis University who works with community health.
She said from a professional aspect, it was interesting to see the community weigh in on what Penn Cambria is planning and how it'll affect their lives.
From a parental view, "it's an exciting time to be part of the district," Wisniewski said.
Superintendent William Marshall considered the meeting to be a success.
"It's great to get community feedback," he said.
Moving forward, information gathered from the community meeting and previously held administrative and board presentations will be filtered into strategic goals and re-presented to the school directors.
Pierce said the Core study should wrap up in the third quarter of the year, and from there, it'll be up to the district to determine how to proceed.
He added that a project could begin as early as next year, but that's just speculative and hinges on the board's decision.
Pierce also stated that future updates on Core's work will be presented at public board meetings, most likely the committee of the whole gatherings that take place a week before the voting sessions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.