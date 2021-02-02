Penn Cambria students in all grades will return to in-person education starting Feb. 16, the district announced Monday.
“The goal of Penn Cambria School District has always been to get all of our students back in their classrooms,” Superintendent William Marshall said.
He also noted that district officials have constantly monitored guidance from state and national leaders along with local data, including school community transmission rates.
During the return, mask requirements will be “strictly enforced.” Parents are asked to dress students in layers because classroom windows will be open to increase outdoor air ventilation whenever possible.
The same goes for buses.
After-school tutoring will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the middle and high schools, and elementary teachers and Title 1 staff will provide assistance to younger learners during the transition back to in-person instruction.
Despite safety measures and preparations, Marshall cautioned that if administrators see an increase in positive cases, “we will need to close some or all buildings for three to 14 days,” due to guidance from the state departments of health and education.
Although students are returning to face-to-face learning, the district’s cyber academy still is an option.
Interested families should visit www.pcam.org and contact their child’s counselor or building principal for more information.
Meals for cyber and nonschool-age students will continue and weekend meals will be available for students to carry home or pick up on Fridays. More details are available on the district’s website.
