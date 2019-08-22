The head coach who led the Pittsburgh Penguins to back-to-back National Hockey League championships in 2016 and 2017 is scheduled to talk about leadership at an upcoming dinner event in downtown Johnstown.
Mike Sullivan will headline the Cambria Regional Chamber’s “Lessons in Leadership” event on Tuesday, at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., Johnstown.
Amy Bradley, president of the chamber, said she and other chamber officials thought that Sullivan would be a “great person to talk about leadership” because of his track record of success as the Penguins’
head coach.
Proceeds from the event will be used to support the Chamber’s John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative and Youth Ambassadors. Bradley said the Gunter program is designed to develop leaders for community organizations in and around Cambria County by promoting community involvement.
The evening will begin with a private VIP reception at
5:30 p.m. A cash bar reception will begin at 6 p.m., and Sullivan’s presentation and what event organizers described in promotional materials as a “Penguins Tailgate Dinner” will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $100 for chamber members and $125 for non-members. Tickets that provide admission to the VIP reception and a photo opportunity with Sullivan are $200.
They can be purchased by calling the chamber at 814-536-5107 or by visiting the chamber’s website, www.crchamber.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also
available.
