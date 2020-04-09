Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early changing to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.