JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – FirstEnergy crews were spread across the state to correct small power outages caused by an early Saturday wind storm. Some outages may not be corrected until Tuesday, a spokesman said.
In Cambria County, 448 customers were without power Sunday evening related to approximately 35 separate, “scattered” outages, Penelec’s website showed.
Many of those outages impacted just a handful of customers each – an example of what Penelec and its parent company were working to address throughout the western half of Pennsylvania, FirstEnergy communications representative Josh Duke said.
“We have outside resources mobilized and assisting our crews, including (third-party) contractors and repair crews from our sister companies,” Duke said. “The problem is that the storm downed a lot of trees and poles and the repairs in many places are in more off-road areas. They require multiple repairs in two or more locations to fix the issue.”
Among the outages, 32 customers in Richland Township and 81 in Adams Township may not have power restored until 10 p.m. Monday, the site showed.
Somerset County had 83 customers without power.
Fayette and Westmoreland counties had more than 5,000 customers combined still without power as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The overnight storm brought gusts of more than 50 mph and caused trees and limbs to close roadways Friday night and Saturday. Cambria County 911 officials said no roads were reported closed as of Sunday afternoon.
