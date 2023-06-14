JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 4,000 customers were without power for nearly three hours in the East Hills and several surrounding neighborhoods Wednesday.
The issue occurred after a tree fell just after 11 a.m. Wednesday on a Riverside-area wire near the Jim Mayer Riverswalk, disrupting power to the surrounding neighborhood, according to Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers.
Crews were on the scene within minutes – and unfortunately, just in time to see the tree snap the power line completely, he said.
No one was injured at the scene. The live wire created a dangerous situation regardless, requiring crews to deenergize the overhead network to safely repair the line.
“Unfortunately ... that meant (an outage) for several thousand people, but it was a step that had to be taken to ensure everyone is safe,” Meyers said.
According to Penelec’s real-time outage map, power was restored to almost every customer by 3:30 p.m.
One outage impacting between one and 20 customers remained as of 7 p.m. near Franklin Street’s intersection with Somerset Pike.
