JOHNSTOWN – Over 1,800 Penelec customers in the Johnstown area lost power after a tree fell onto power lines Saturday morning causing an outage.
According to Penelec spokesperson Mark Nitowski, a tree fell from a local hiking trail around 9:30 a.m., causing the damage that resulted in residents in Ferndale Borough, the City of Johnstown and Stonycreek Township losing electricity.
He said that the tree fell and damaged the pole top where the line was running and then the pole fell and tangled the lines.
“It was right where one of the lines crosses over the river to feed customers on the customers on the other side so that’s what knocked out people,” Nitowski said.
He added that more than 1,200 customers were able to have their service restored by 3 p.m. and at that time about 620 customers in Ferndale and less than five in the city and Stonycreek Township were still without power.
“We were able to reroute some power to get some people back on who were initially affected but these are the customers who are directly fed from that line and there’s no way to get power back up to them,” he explained.
According to Nitowski, crews were on scene as of Saturday afternoon to continue to get power restored.
“We have forestry crews who are kind of there to cut away the fallen tree and then we have a repair crew to repair the line and the pole top to bring people back and right now we’re estimating that they’ll be back about 7 p.m.,” he said.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
