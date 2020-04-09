Penelec crews from as far away as DuBois worked across Somerset County to restore electricity to power Thursday to several hundred homes and businesses that were still without power after Wednesday’s storm, a spokesman said.
Line crews spent the day repairing smaller-scale outages that impacted anywhere from a few customers to a few dozen, Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said Thursday.
At 10 a.m. a day earlier, the electricity provider was working across western Pennsylvania to restore power to about 17,000 customers – nearly 7,000 of them spread across Somerset County, he said.
“With the microbursts, tornadoes and the storm that moved through, it was the same kind of problems everywhere,” Meyers said. “Wires down and trees on wires.
“We were able to bring in crews from areas such as Altoona and DuBois that didn’t have (storm) issues to assist in the areas that did.”
Crews prioritized areas in Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties affecting the most customers and moved to other outage sites as they were able, he added.
“We were able to have power restored for 95% of those customers by (Wednesday) night,” Meyers said.
Somerset Rural Electric was also working to restore power to customers in Somerset County on Thursday.
A storm that moved through the area around 9 a.m. Thursday caused new outages in northern Somerset County, including Paint and Conemaugh townships.
Meyers advised people to report outages by calling 1-800-LIGHTSS (544-4877).
“If your power is still out, it’s very likely we know,” he said. “But you should always call to make sure.”
