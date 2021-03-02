EBENSBURG – For the time being, Ebensburg Borough has the luxury of two borough managers.
Retiring manager Dan Penatzer was joined by his successor, Kelly Cook, on Feb. 22 as the two are working together to make the transition smooth, they said.
For Penatzer, who turned 63 on Feb. 25, his 24 years in the position saw Ebensburg progress into a community he said would make any borough manager proud.
He’s pleased to be handing the keys over to Cook, whom he’s known for a number of years.
“I’m very confident, because I do think so much of Ebensburg that it would weigh on me if I was worried at all about who the successor would be and how successful they might be with programs and so forth,” Penatzer said. “As it turns out, with (Cook), I’ve known her a long time and I’m very comfortable. I’m glad she was the one who was available to step in. She’s a very good selection.”
Cook was selected from a pool of 19 applicants and unanimously approved as the hire during Ebensburg Borough Council’s January meeting.
She is also glad to have a familiar face and an eager council guiding her as she steps into her new role.
“Because I know how Dan is, and he is so loyal to the community and he wants what’s best for it,” Cook said, “he would be willing to help with anything I call him on, and council, I feel, is the same way because there is a learning curve for any municipality because how they do things differently than how it was done before. That doesn’t mean that it’s better or worse – just different.
“There’s a history that I don’t have, so you need that history a lot of times because you don’t want to say, ‘Let’s do this,’ if somebody can tell me, ‘We tried that avenue already, it didn’t work.’ That history is so important, too. I know that Dan will answer any questions or concerns that I have.”
‘Always important’
Penatzer ,who grew up and still lives in Summerhill, has always seen Ebensburg as a big part of his life while recalling where he got youth essentials, from his first Cub Scouts uniform to his first baseball glove to his first suit all the way to memories of training alongside members of Dauntless Fire Company.
While he plans to take a hands-off approach when his time as manager wraps up, he won’t shy away from the community and its happenings.
“I don’t want to remain directly involved, but I’ll certainly continue to attend things,” Penatzer said. “I grew up in Summerhill and still live in Summerhill, just 10 minutes down the road, but Ebensburg was always important to us.”
When Penatzer took the position in the county seat, his familiarity with the borough led to a fast comfort level and a chance to move quickly on a number of initiatives.
“For me starting, it was a different time,” Penatzer said. “There weren’t a lot of projects underway at that time. It was primarily the day-to-day administrative issues that municipalities go through. I was even involved in local and county government before, that’s where I came from. It was kind of a good fit for me.”
Penatzer saw an opportunity to boost Ebensburg’s profile through adding and upgrading the available recreation options.
“The recreation facilities that Ebensburg has are remarkable for a town this size,” Penatzer said. “You’re not going to find another town this size that has the outdoor tennis facilities that we have, the (Young People’s Community Center) building, places this size would love to have a facility like that. The swimming pool was a $1 million project. Each of those are $1 million or more.
“Together with the Ghost Town Trail, the improvements we’ve made at Lake Rowena – all of that ended up being along the Ghost Town Trail corridor. Ebensburg can be proud of what they have for recreation programs. The ballfields, the playgrounds. They’re all really nice facilities.”
Penatzer also saw big potential in bringing activity into Ebensburg with the help of a nearby event that had proven successful for years.
“The first event that I brought was Wheels & Wings,” Penatzer said. “That came from a group of us sitting at the bar one night, reading that year’s book from Thunder in the Valley and the events being held that time in Richland, Windber and maybe Nanty Glo, just surrounding towns, and simply thinking that we could do that. We could do some event in conjunction with that.
“The very next morning, one of the business owners in town (Vivian Keilman, of High Street Emporium) came in with the exact same idea that I had had the night before. We got a committee together. They came up with the theme of Wheels & Wings. That first year, it came together. It was a remarkable success. It was a lot of fun for everybody. That grew to be bigger than I ever thought it would be in town.”
‘Inviting and enticing’
Cook has previously held management positions in the governments of Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County; Kingston Township, Luzerne County; and the city of Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County, during a 25-year career in public service.
She said she was drawn to her new position and home by multiple factors.
“I think it wasn’t just council, but it’s the community itself,” Cook said. “The Ebensburg council is very progressive-thinking, and that’s really needed to keep moving forward at all times. So that really enticed me as far as council went. And I talked to Dan – we’ve known each other forever – so I knew that they were progressive thinking, and I knew it wasn’t just this council but past councils as well. Also, the area.
“When I came into the area for festivals and different events, the people were always so nice. So it was the whole gamut that was so enticing to me, because it would be an area we’re moving to. It was important that the whole area was friendly and receptive.”
The 54-year-old native of Canton, Ohio, and graduate of Bowling Green State University said she has always been drawn to the elbow-grease ethic that comes in local government positions.
“It allows me to be involved in the communities and more hands-on than I would be at a higher level,” Cook said. “A state level or federal, that never enticed me. I like being in the thick of things. I like having the opportunity to solve problems to make a community better or more livable, inviting and enticing.”
Cook and her husband, Dave, have three daughters – Eleana, Adaline and Analise. Cook is excited to take part in all of the borough’s jewel events as she sets roots in the area.
“I think a little bit of everything. I can’t say it’s one event over the other event,” Cook said. “I think they’re all special in their own way. There’s quite a few that I’ve never been to, so it’s exciting to just have that opportunity.”
‘I had the easy job’
What Cook will inherit is a community for which Penatzer has cared deeply – while also working alongside many who shared that passion.
“The credit for any success that Ebensburg has had is really in the elected officials, council and mayor, because they’ve always been so progressive here and willing to take on new challenges and projects – and to fund them,” Penatzer said.
“And secondly, to the residents who step up to serve in those elected positions and step up and serve on the various boards and commissions and authorities, especially the volunteers.
“It’s a remarkable community, and they’re the ones responsible for any success that we’ve had. I had the easy job.”
Cook is eager to keep that ball rolling.
“I’m happy to serve them, and I will assist them in any way that I can,” she said. “Even though our offices may not be open right now, I am easily accessible by telephone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.