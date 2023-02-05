SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County Recorder of Deeds Patricia A. Peifer is seeking a third full term heading the row office.
The office records more than 50 types of documents, including deeds, mortgages, easements, leases, plat maps, highway plans, powers of attorney, military discharges and notary commissions.
Peifer, 54, was appointed to the position in November 2013 to fill a midterm vacancy and has been reelected twice since. Before that, she worked under previous elected Somerset County recorders and said she’s proud of what she’s accomplished over her 22 years at the job.
Among recent work has been scanning and preserving public deed documents that date back centuries. The five-employee office is nearing completion of the project, she said.
“The final scanning project set to take place in 2023 is to have the index books from 1795 to 1949 scanned into the computer, which will provide a tremendous tool for the attorneys, title searchers, surveyors and also the general public,” she said.
The recorder of deeds is also responsible for distributing thousands of dollars of transfer taxes every month to townships, boroughs and school districts.
Peifer said she’s proud of the way her staff navigated COVID-19 challenges while protecting the health and safety of the public.
“I am fully committed to preserving the integrity and advancement of the Recorder of Deeds Office into the future of Somerset County,” she said. “Recording laws are constantly changing. I feel that with my knowledge and experience, I can fulfill my duties as recorder of deeds with the utmost confidence, stability and dedication.”
Peifer is the secretary of the Somerset County Affordable Housing Board, past secretary of the Somerset County Republican Committee and a member of the Somerset County Sportsmen’s League Banquet Committee, the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary.
Peifer and her husband of 31 years, Robert, live in Conemaugh Township.
