The Peg Run Road bridge over the West Branch Susquehanna River in Susquehanna Township, Cambria County, will be renamed the U.S. Army Sgt. Scott O. Henry Memorial Bridge during a ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Henry, a native of Commodore, Indiana County, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and lost his life on Nov. 15, 1965.
State Rep. Tommy Sankey authored the original House Bill 66 to rename the bridge.
The bill became law as part of Act 59 of 2019, which was sponsored by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.