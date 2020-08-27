Quemahoning Reservoir

An angler has a quiet morning of fishing at the Quemahoning Reservoir near Hollsopple on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. There was no sight of any other anglers on the popular fishing spot.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

An angler has a quiet morning of fishing at the Quemahoning Reservoir near Hollsopple on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. There was no sight of any other anglers on the popular fishing spot.

Tags

Recommended for you