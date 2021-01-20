HARRISBURG – David Jordan stood at the bottom of the steps leading up to the state Capitol in Harrisburg Wednesday morning with a Biden/Harris sign clutched to his torso.
On a day in which state and federal officials had warned of possible disturbances from extremist groups, Jordan was one of about a half dozen people outside the Capitol either peacefully celebrating President Joe Biden’s inauguration or protesting it.
“My guy won,” he said. “I couldn’t go to Washington or I’d have been on the mall.”
While Jordan stood outside the state Capitol, Gov. Tom Wolf was at the inauguration to celebrate as Biden, a Pennsylvania native, took the oath of office to become the country’s 46th president.
Biden was born in Scranton and lived there until the age of 10, moving to Delaware, where he went on to become a long-time U.S. senator before serving as vice president during the two terms of former President Barack Obama.
“The inauguration of a new president is a time of hope and promise in our nation. It is a moment of great change, but also one of great possibility, and hope for a better future. It is a time for bold vision and strong leadership,” Wolf said.
“This Inauguration Day was more solemn than we are accustomed to, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the despicable attack that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Our nation is certainly facing unprecedented challenges in this moment, but I know that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will rise to meet the challenge of these turbulent times.”
The Capitol has been surrounded by the increased security presence since last week as state officials across the country braced for threatened armed protests from right-wing militant groups in the days leading up to Biden’s inauguration and in the wake of the deadly mob attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
National Guard troops and horse-mounted state police troopers were positioned at intersections around the Capitol on Wednesday and patrolled the perimeter of the Capitol complex. A barrier at the top of the Capitol steps blocked access to the building and behind it, about a dozen Capitol police officers were stationed wearing riot gear.
But the few people who demonstrated outside the state Capitol on Wednesday did so peacefully.
Larry Shack, of Dauphin County, wore a red, white and blue tie and a bathrobe emblazoned with “Biden is Corrupt.”
Nearby, Ryan Stevenson, of Carlisle, waved an American flag on which he’d painted: “WASP.”
The acronym, he said, stood for “Warriors Against Serial Politicians.”
“I’m not an extremist of any kind,” he said.
“We need term limits on Congress, the people with the real power. The president has very little power,” Stevenson said, adding that he’d begun protesting for term limits even before former President Donald Trump ran for office in 2016.
Casey and Toomey statements
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., echoed one of President Biden’s inaugural address themes in an inauguration day statement.
“Exactly two weeks ago, terrorists stormed the Capitol and attempted to undermine the will of the American people as expressed through their votes in a free, fair and lawful election. Today, American democracy prevailed when Joe Biden was sworn in as our Nation’s 46th President and Kamala Harris made history as the first woman and Black woman of South Asian descent to become Vice President,” Casey said.
Casey added that Biden’s inaugural address described a way for the country to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild its economy. “It’s now time for us to get things done on behalf of working families,” he said.
U.S. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said he welcomed Biden’s call for unity now that the transition of power has been completed and he’s begun his term as president.
“President Joe Biden took the oath of office today during a health crisis and significant political strife,” Toomey said. “I urge the president to follow through on this commitment by working with members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to pursue policies that will lead to peace and prosperity for all Americans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.