CRESSON – Wedding bells and produce sells are happening at the former State Correctional Institution at Cresson.
Grace Chapel feels “peaceful,” to Laura Freeman, whose family-operated business, “Big House Produce,” resides at SCI-Cresson.
“The chapel is in good structural condition,” Freeman said. “The pews are beautiful and the stained glass is in good condition.”
But she also admits there’s work to be done. “There’s flaking paint, soft floors and deteriorating stairs,” she said.
Long-term fundraising will go toward the chapel repairs. Freeman said, adding that “skilled volunteers are needed in these areas.”
Despite the continued renovations, Freeman plans to tidy the space for a special occasion next year. Engaged couple Mike Omlor and Jessica Borger, both of Vandergrift, Westmoreland County. discovered the former prison on Facebook. After visiting Grace Chapel, they inquired about a fall wedding.
“We knew the wedding would happen at an abandoned building,” Omlor says, “or in nature, near waterfalls.”
What drew Borger to the chapel was “the peeling paint, the exposed brick, and the history.”
She said: “I find beauty in places that have decay and destruction.”
‘Urban exploration’
Omlor and Borger are urban explorers. They tour manmade structures, usually abandoned structures or hidden components of a manmade environment – using photography or other forms of documentation.
Omlor has visited abandoned factories and hospitals. But his greatest adventure was touring Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky. Waverly Hills is popularized through paranormal television shows, and the former sanatorium is said to be haunted.
“I am still a newbie at urban exploration,” Omlor said, “but I ventured into cemeteries and schools.”
The pair say their dream places to explore are the abandoned amusement park Six Flags New Orleans, hit by Hurricane Katrina in August 2005, and Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Pripyat, Ukraine – site of a nuclear disaster in 1986.
Borger added: “The town residents and the employees at the plant left the area.”
Freeman welcomed urban exploration at “Cresson Camp,” as she refers to the local site.
All visitors receive maps detailing the building. Sturdy shoes, face masks and flashlights are recommended. Bottled beverages and snacks are permitted.
The cost of the exploration depends on the time spent.
Individuals must sign waivers and then select tour times at bighouseproduce.com.
Chapel history
Digging into its history, Freeman calls the chapel “its own time capsule.”
During the Cresson site’s tuberculosis sanatorium period, from 1913-64, staff took an interest in its patients’ mental health. Freeman has located an article that spoke of “the late Helen Keller visiting the sanatorium in 1920,” to share her challenges, in order to encourage patients.
Freeman said another newspaper story reported that, with “patients unable to attend chapel services, the service was transmitted directly to their rooms.”
She said “various Protestant churches were involved with the chapel” when it was built, so “Grace seemed like the most unified name.”
Freeman plans to restore a turnstile table altar similar to a lazy Susan. Sanatorium patients of faith would rotate the table, and a different altar would emerge depending on the individual’s affiliation.
“The three faith altars were Jewish, Christian and Islam,” she said.
If Freeman cannot restore the altar, “it will be housed on-site in the future museum,” she said.
Hydroponic produce
The Freemans are indoor hydroponic farmers. The practice involves growing plants without soil, which helps save space, prevent soil degradation and speeds up crop cycles. With this style of farming, crops can grow year-round. At Big House Produce, the main crops are hydronic strawberries, tomatoes, lettuces and greens, Freeman said.
“You taste the sweetness in the strawberries,” she said.
The newest addition is edible flowers. There are two different flavors – peppery and wintergreen.
“They’re great on salads or can be stuffed with cheese,” Freeman said.
In October, online orders begin for produce pickup.
Prices range from $2 to $6.
