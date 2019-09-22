A handful of Johnstown-area community members marked the United Nations’ International Day of Peace on Saturday morning by attending a prayer service designed to promote interpersonal harmony.
Donald Gray, who organized the service at the city’s Roxbury Bandshell in order to kick off his “Let Peace Live” campaign, urged attendees to avoid allowing disagreements and differences in opinion to create divisions between them and their fellow people.
After the conclusion of the service, Gray said he thought it was “awesome.”
“We had more than one,” he said, “and it only takes one.”
Members of the audience bowed their heads and prayed together for “the strength and courage to look for the good in all others, to be peaceful and smile upon all others, to reject all ill thoughts toward all others (and) to identify one common peaceful belief with any who might oppose me or my beliefs.”
Gray read several Bible passages and delivered sermons on them before wrapping up the service by leading the audience in the hymn “Let There Be Peace On Earth.”
After the service, Gray handed out stickers and bumper magnets bearing the logo and slogan of the “Let Peace Live” campaign, which he said he was called upon by God to launch. Those stickers and magnets can also be purchased online at www.letpeacelive.com. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Johnstown chapter of the Christian youth outreach program Young Life, he said.
Gray said he plans to host a similar prayer service each year on Sept. 21, the International Day of Peace. The holiday was established by the United Nations in 1981 and is dedicated to the cause of world peace.
