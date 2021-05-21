Richland and Windber Area school districts have once again claimed top spots in the region for education, this time being ranked in the top 100 highest-scoring school districts of the decade by the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Windber came in at 73rd out of the nearly 500 schools in Pennsylvania, and Richland was ranked 96th.
Both districts have also claimed the top rankings in their respective counties for 2021.
Richland landed in the 80th Honor Roll position this year, followed by Westmont Hilltop and Penn Cambria, for Cambria County, and Windber holds the 106 spot, trailed by followed Conemaugh Township Area and Rockwood Area, in Somerset County.
Typically, the Pittsburgh Business Times ranks schools based on standardized testing scores.
However, because no assessments were held last year, the 2021 rankings are built upon a 10-year examination of scores that students received in grades three through eight, according to the PBT website.
To view a compete list of the Times’ rankings visit www.bizjournals.com.
